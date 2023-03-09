US issues 'do not travel' warning for Mexico

The federal government has issued travel advisories for parts of Mexico as many Americans prepare to take their spring break vacations.

The map is color-graded to inform travelers about areas they should be taking precaution in while visiting the country.

This comes after the FBI announced four U.S. citizens were kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros. Two of the Americans were killed, and the other two found alive after the violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video.

A relative of one of the victims said the four had traveled together from the Carolinas, entering from Brownsville, Texas, so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a doctor in Matamoros, where Friday’s kidnapping took place. The FBI said that the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

Different colors on the map are explained below:

Areas on the map marked in red are under a firm "do not travel" advisory.

Areas in orange are classified as places where vacationers should "reconsider travel."

The parts of the map with lines running through them are areas with a higher security risk.

Areas on the map marked in yellow are areas the government advises travelers to "exercise increased caution."

If you would like to take a closer look at the map, click here.