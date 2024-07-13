Dog's death not connected to toxic algae: LCRA

LCRA officials say that the death of a dog that swam in Lake Travis was not connected to toxic algae.

LCRA says they received a report that the dog had died on July 4 after swimming in Lake Travis near Point Venture.

Biologists collected samples from the water where the dog was swimming, and those results did not detect any level of dihydroanatoxin-a, a cyanotoxin known to be dangerous and sometimes fatal to dogs, according to LCRA.

Also, biologists saw no algal mats in the area where the dog had been swimming, but did find algae in a nearby cove. However, tests on samples from those algal mats detected no cyanotoxins at levels that would be dangerous to pets or people, says LCRA.

The cause of the dog's death remains unknown.

LCRA says it regularly monitors samples for cyanotoxins in lakes Buchanan, Inks, LBJ, Marble Falls, Travis, Bastrop and Fayette. While testing has not found levels harmful to humans or pets since 2022, high concentrations of cyanotoxins has been consistently detected.

LCRA continues to warn that people and pets should avoid all contact with algae in the Highland Lakes, and that algal material can begin producing toxins at any time without a change in appearance.