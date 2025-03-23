Expand / Collapse search

Dog killed in northwest Austin house fire

Published  March 23, 2025 4:53pm CDT
Northwest Austin
(Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN - A dog was killed in a house fire in northwest Austin on Sunday afternoon.

Wind River Road Fire

What we know:

The fire broke out around noon at a home on Wind River Road, near Duval Road and 183.

Crews were able to get the fire out within about 30 minutes.

Firefighters searched the area and found a dog. The dog died despite efforts to revive it.

Two other dogs survived and no one else was hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Fire Department.


 

