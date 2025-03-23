Dog killed in northwest Austin house fire
(Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN - A dog was killed in a house fire in northwest Austin on Sunday afternoon.
Wind River Road Fire
What we know:
The fire broke out around noon at a home on Wind River Road, near Duval Road and 183.
Crews were able to get the fire out within about 30 minutes.
Firefighters searched the area and found a dog. The dog died despite efforts to revive it.
Two other dogs survived and no one else was hurt.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Fire Department.