Dog Rescue: Crews pull canine out of LA River

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department have safely pulled a dog out of the Los Angles River in a dramatic rescue mission.

Earlier Monday afternoon, crews made multiple efforts to get the dog back to safety, with the first rescue call being made around 2:15 p.m. The dog's owner has since been rescued.

Prior to pulling the dog out of the water, crews were urging people to stay away and do not attempt to save the dog. This comes after a bystander had to be rescued himself after jumping into the water to try and save the canine.

"#LAFD is STRONGLY asking ALL bystanders to stay OUT of the #lariver as we continue our efforts both from the ground and the air to rescue the dog. By going in the water you are created another human rescue which puts all at risk...including yourself. Please. Stay. Out," the fire department tweeted.

According to LAFD, a rope system was used earlier to lower a firefighter over the edge, where the dog's owner was able to get hold of a rescue ring. However, authorities said the woman abandoned the life ring so she could hang on to her dog.

A rescuer was then lowered from the helicopter and was able to secure the woman; however, the dog fought the rescuer and broke loose.

That's when a bystander jumped into the river and got ahold of the dog for around 15 minutes. However, the dog slipped away continued to travel down with the current.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

