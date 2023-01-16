Dog recovering after being shot eight times in Hill Country

**WARNING: SOME MAY FIND IMAGES IN THE FOLLOWING STORY DISTURBING**

The Hill Country Humane Society is asking for donations to help a dog that is on the road to recovery after he was shot multiple times.

On January 11, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that Messiah was brought to them by animal control officers after he was shot in the face. They were able to get Messiah to a vet who said that Messiah had "multiple fragments or whole bullets in his body."

The shelter says Messiah had one close to his nose, one in his neck, one in his upper back, and one went through his back leg.

Photo of Messiah courtesy the Hill Country Humane Society.

An update posted on January 13 shows Messiah back at the shelter and the shelter said Messiah had up to eight bullets/fragments in layers of his skin that missed all major arteries.

Another update was posted on January 16 with the shelter saying that Messiah is drinking and eating as expected, but he is still at risk.

The shelter is asking for donations as it continues to help Messiah recover.

Reward offered to find who shot Messiah

The organization Help Asheville Bears says it is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the case.

If you know of the person(s) responsible, please call our anonymous tip line at 1-855-SOS-BEAR anytime, day or night.

The organization asks people to "be an anonymous hero and help us bring justice for Sweet Messiah!"