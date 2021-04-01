Dog who repeatedly stole stuffed unicorn from dollar store gets adopted

A stray dog who stole the hearts of many after his story of determination to reach a purple stuffed unicorn was shared widely online has finally found a "furever" home.

Sisu, a 1-year-old male dog, tried multiple times to take the same stuffed unicorn from a Dollar General store in Duplin County, North Carolina. He attempted to snag the toy so many times that animal control was called on the dog, according to Duplin County Animal Services.

The officer who responded to the call purchased the unicorn for Sisu and made sure he could have it at the shelter. The county’s animal services posted the news on Facebook, which has since gone viral and prompted tons of reactions from dog lovers everywhere.

"This is what happens when you break into the dollar general consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you layed claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E and larceny but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you," the department wrote March 22 on Facebook.

1-year-old stray dog named Sisu with his new unicorn toy (Photo: Duplin County Animal Services)

Photos posted showed Sisu laying down and enjoying his new unicorn. The shelter described the pup as "very obedient with people" who knows how to sit, lay and heel.

Raleigh photographer Shannon Johnstone, who works with homeless animals and highlights county shelters’ rescue efforts, documented Sisu’s affection for his unicorn companion.

"On Thursday morning, I read a story about Sisu in the local newspaper and I emailed the shelter to see if I could come out and meet him and the animal control officer who bought the unicorn for him," Johnstone told Storyful, adding that it was the officer's day off but she came in anyway.

Sisu poses with his new stuffed unicorn. (Photo: Duplin County Animal Services / Shannon Johnstone)

In a follow-up post on March 26, the shelter said Sisu has been adopted. Before settling in with his new family, he will be spending a few weeks at Lab Rescue LRCP to receive training to address some behavioral issues with other dogs, according to People.

The shelter also shared another post featuring several bags of pet food that was donated by Dollar General to help feed the many other animals in need of homes.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. Stephanie Weaver contributed.