Dogs with bite history should be euthanized, Austin city staffers say

The City of Austin wants to euthanize more dogs with bite histories, and other unlawful animals. However, they said these recommendations will not affect the city's "no-kill" status.

Last year, an audit revealed poor overcrowding conditions at the Austin Animal Center. On Tuesday, the city staff proposed solutions to city council to alleviate the overcrowding situation.

Data showed the number of bite events in Austin has tripled in the past five years.

Among the recommendations to city council were reclassifying the severity of bites using the Dunbar Bite Scale, which is commonly used nationwide. It is expected this will better access which dogs need to be euthanized for public safety.

"Unfortunately, we've seen instances in which a dog that we know at the shelter has a significant bite history and has then gone on to cause severe injuries to members of the public after it's been released by us," said Deven Desai, consultant for the City of Austin.

The City is also looking for possible locations to add additional shelter space to alleviate overcrowding.