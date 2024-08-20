1 dog dead, 8 others found in Manor inside cages outside with no food or water: police

Manor police are investigating a severe case of animal cruelty after nine dogs were found left in cages outside in the Texas heat. One dog has died.

Police said nine dogs were found left in cages outside in the heat in Manor, allegedly, with one dog later dying.

No substantial food or water was provided by the owner, and two of the dogs had sweaters on.

Police said when the dogs were found, the temperature was at 104 degrees with a heat index of 108 degrees.

The owner of the dogs was arrested and taken to the Travis County Jail.

The dogs are now safe and in the process of being placed in animal rescues.