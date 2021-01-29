Dogs owned by longtime Plano crossing guard who recently died from COVID-19 up for adoption
article
PLANO, Texas - The beloved dogs of a longtime crossing guard in Plano who recently died from COVID-19 complications are up for adoption.
The city announced the passing of 79-year-old Bob Manus last week.
People who knew Manus said his dogs, Bear - a lab mix - and Petey - a chihuahua mix - were like his kids.
Operation Kindness in Carrollton took them in with blessings from Manus' family.
They're now looking for new forever homes for the 7-year-old pups.