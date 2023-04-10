DOJ: 11 Washington, California residents plead guilty in staged car crash scheme to defraud insurance

Eleven Washington and California residents pleaded guilty and face prison time in a staged car crash scheme designed to defraud insurance companies or for obstructing official proceedings, authorities say.

According to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Washington, between 2017 and 2020, members of the conspiracy staged car crashes and submitted false insurance claims for property damage, wage loss and personal injury.

"Staged accidents make our streets dangerous and distract police from responding to legitimate distress calls," said Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. "Moreover, efforts to hinder federal criminal proceedings will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with our federal and state law enforcement, and private industry, partners to investigate fraud schemes."

Officials say in some of the staged crashes, Maria Elena Sanchez, a case manager at a personal injury law firm in Washington, used her job to help the defendants submit fraudulent claims and collect settlement payments totaling $657,812.

The U.S. Department of Justice seal. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The number of people and the amount of planning involved in this fraudulent scheme make this crime even more shocking and unacceptable," said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office. "Deliberate, staged accidents increase the risk to the public, increase rates for drivers with legitimate claims, and we are committed to holding these subjects accountable for their actions, including their fabricated stories against FBI agents."

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison for each count of mail fraud and wire fraud, 10 years for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, 5 years for making a false statement to the FBI and three years for misprision of a felony.

According to the DOJ, the defendants pleaded guilty as follows: