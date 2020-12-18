DOJ to announce new initiative to address violent crimes in Austin

The Department of Justice will be holding a press conference with other law enforcement officials to announce a new initiative to address the rise in violent crimes in Austin and the surrounding area.

United States Attorney Gregg N. Sofer will be leading the press conference and will be joined by dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 am, outside the front entrance of the Homer Thornberry Judicial Building. FOX 7 Austin will carry the press conference live on our website, news app, and Facebook page.

