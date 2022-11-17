The Domain kicks off the holiday season with 'Grinchmas' this weekend

The Domain Northside is kicking off the holiday season Grinch-style on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

At the free event, you can meet The Grinch himself, take a selfie at the giant Christmas tree or Vannagram (old-school van turned photo booth), and enjoy a bracelet bar, caricature artists, face painters, and holiday tunes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 'Grinchmas' at Domain Northside on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

After Grinchmas, stick around Domain Northside, on the lawn across from the Apple store, for the official tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

The Tree Light Show takes place daily, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 25, at the following times: