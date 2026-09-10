Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2026-27 season.

Vista Ridge vs Cedar Ridge

Georgetown vs Hendrickson

Thursday, Sept. 10

Georgetown 17

Hendrickson 28

Akins 0

Leander 56

Vista Ridge 23

Cedar Ridge 70

Weimar 35

Luling 6