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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights

By  and Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published September 10, 2026 10:14 PM CDT
Published September 10, 2026 10:14 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025-26 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 3 highlights

Vista Ridge vs Cedar Ridge

2026 Week 3: Vista Ridge vs Cedar Ridge
2026 Week 3: Vista Ridge vs Cedar Ridge

2026 Week 3: Vista Ridge vs Cedar Ridge

In week three of high school football, Vista Ridge took on Cedar Ridge Thursday night!

Georgetown vs Hendrickson

2026 Week 3: Georgetown vs Hendrickson
2026 Week 3: Georgetown vs Hendrickson

2026 Week 3: Georgetown vs Hendrickson

In week three of high school football, Georgetown took on Hendrickson on Thursday night!

Week 3 scores

Thursday, Sept. 10

Georgetown      17
Hendrickson      28

Akins                   0
Leander               56

Vista Ridge           23
Cedar Ridge         70

Weimar                35
Luling                   6

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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