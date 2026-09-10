Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 3 highlights
Vista Ridge vs Cedar Ridge
Georgetown vs Hendrickson
Week 3 scores
Thursday, Sept. 10
Georgetown 17
Hendrickson 28
Akins 0
Leander 56
Vista Ridge 23
Cedar Ridge 70
Weimar 35
Luling 6
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football