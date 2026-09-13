Fatal head-on crash in New Braunfels leaves driver dead, toddler injured, and two arrested

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The Brief A 27-year-old man was killed and a toddler was injured in a head-on collision Saturday evening on FM 725 in New Braunfels. The pickup driver was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, while his passenger ran from the scene and was later caught hiding in a nearby garage. FM 725 was closed for five hours during the initial response, and police stated the crash investigation remains ongoing.



A Saturday evening head-on crash on FM 725 in New Braunfels left one driver dead, a toddler injured, and resulted in felony charges for two men, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Fatal head-on crash

What we know:

Officers and fire personnel responded at 7 p.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of FM 725 following reports of a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan.

Investigators found that the driver of the sedan, a 27-year-old New Braunfels man, died at the scene. A 3-year-old passenger in the sedan was transported to University Hospital in San Antonio and is expected to survive.

Suspects identified

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Rafael Alejandro Arreguin-Ramirez, 25, of Mexico, showed signs of intoxication at the scene, police said. Following a blood search warrant executed at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels, he was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The passenger of the pickup truck, identified as Alejandro Aguillen Acosta, 23, of Mexico, ran from the scene on foot into a nearby neighborhood. Officers quickly found him hiding in a garage and took him into custody without further incident. After being evaluated at a local hospital as a precaution, Acosta was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail and charged with evading arrest or detention and criminal trespass of a habitation.

The NBPD Traffic Unit investigated the crash, closing a section of FM 725 for approximately five hours. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.