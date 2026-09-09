Kurk Fire: Crews fight 1,000-acre fire in San Saba County

The Brief The Kurk Fire in San Saba County has burned 1,000 acres No evacuations have happened, and no injuries have been reported at this time The cause of the fire was due to equipment use



Crews are fighting the Kurk Fire in San Saba County near Cherokee.

Kurk Fire in San Saba County

The backstory:

As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, the fire has burned 1,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.

No evacuations have happened at this point.

No injuries have been reported.

The area is under a burn ban.

What they're saying:

Kiley Moran with the Texas A&M Forest Service says the cause of the fire was due to equipment use.

"Right now, forward progression is stopped. The aircraft we had on scene yesterday were able to drop retardant ahead of this fire, and get it slowed down enough so that when nightfall approached our higher humidities were able to keep that fire within those containment lines," he said.

"We hopefully will get containment on it within the next day or so, but there are lots of challenges in that with how rocky the terrain is, how hilly it is, and just the heavy fuel loading. Even when we do reach containment on it, there's still likely to be hot spots and things burning in the interior," Moran said.