'Domestic dispute' turns into barricaded subject in Bastrop: police

The Brief Man arrested after barricading himself in garage with firearm Incident began as a domestic dispute Several children, "unknown number of firearms" were in the home



A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a garage following a domestic dispute, according to Bastrop police.

What we know:

Bastrop police say that just after 7 a.m. June 11, officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Hunting Lodge Lane, just off Hunters Point Drive and TX 304, west of downtown.

Officers arrived on scene and were later joined by members of the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office serving as mutual aid.

When officers arrived, a man and a woman were in a domestic dispute. Several children and an "unknown number of firearms" were in the home as well.

Officers were able to remove the family members, including the children, but the man barricaded himself in the garage with a firearm.

Officials negotiated with the man for about four hours, and he was eventually taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Andrew James Contreras of Bastrop and charges are pending.