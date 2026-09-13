Domestic disturbance in Jarrell ends in standoff and death of armed man

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The Brief A domestic disturbance in Jarrell led to a SWAT standoff and a temporary shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. Authorities found the suspect dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he assaulted his wife and fired a handgun. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect's identity is being withheld pending family notification.



A domestic disturbance in Jarrell ended in a standoff and the death of a local man following an exchange that prompted a brief shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

Jarrell SWAT incident

What we know:

According to the Jarrell Police Department, officers responded to a family disturbance call at approximately 9:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Citation Drive. The first officer on the scene made contact with the home's occupants, at which point a woman ran out of the residence and a man slammed the door.

Officers located the female victim a short distance away. She reported that she had been physically assaulted by her husband, who had chased her down the roadway on foot while armed with a handgun and discharged the weapon inside the home in her direction.

Because a firearm had been discharged, police issued a shelter-in-place notification for surrounding residences and requested assistance from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

After receiving no response to negotiation attempts, SWAT members breached a window and deployed a tactical drone inside the home. The suspect was found dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Jarrell Police Department was assisted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team, Crime Scene Unit, and Patrol Division, along with the Jarrell Fire Department, Williamson County EMS, and Williamson County Emergency Communications.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities stated that no names will be released pending family notification.

Jarrell is on I-35, about 17 miles north of Georgetown and about 42 miles north of Downtown Austin.