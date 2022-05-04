Domino, beloved UT Austin campus cat, dies

Domino, a beloved furry member of the UT Austin community, has passed away according to the university.

UT Austin shared a memorial message for him, calling him a "welcoming friend."

"Domino, the most well known and beloved of UT Austin’s campus cats, was a welcoming friend on our campus for many years," said the university. "We will remember him fondly, and thank the community who cares for these cats for all the love given to him these past months."

Cats of West Campus, a group that says it cares for 5-10 abandoned and feral cats in West Campus including Domino, says it will be hosting a memorial for him from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 4 on Domino's Lawn outside the Peter T. Flawn Academic Center (FAC). Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers and photos of Domino.

According to Cats of West Campus, the 13-year-old Domino had been experiencing breathing issues when it was discovered in March that he had a possibly cancerous growth in his throat. Domino had been cared for on campus since he was a kitten in 2009.

Domino was having trouble eating and struggling to breathe earlier this week, and the decision was made to help him make a "peaceful transition across the Rainbow Bridge at home," says the group.