Donald Trump Georgia jail records: Height, weight listed has social media buzzing

Former President Donald Trump has officially surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia after being indicted on numerous charges.

But that's not was has social media buzzing tonight, Fulton County Jail records state that Trump is listed at 6'3" tall and 215 pounds with blonde or strawberry hair.

Trump's charges include: Violation of the Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, filing false documents, two counts of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, and two counts of false statements and writings.

Users on X (previously known as Twitter) are sharing their viewpoints on the booking information for the former president.