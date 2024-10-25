Donald Trump visits Austin to speak on Joe Rogan podcast

The brief Former President Donald Trump came to Austin Trump came to Austin to speak with podcaster Joe Rogan.



Former President Donald Trump came to Austin on Friday. Supporters were dipping out of work and into some barbecue sauce at the County Line on the hill.

Trump came to Austin to speak with the well-known podcaster Joe Rogan.

"Well, my husband told me I had to cancel some appointments, so I could be here, but I just didn’t want to miss it," Debbie Kobe said.

The Travis County Republican Party hosted the event, bringing a packed house to the Southwest Austin Restaurant.

"There’s a lot of people, and I hope there’s going to be more," said Wren Wallace.

People talked politics over their sides of potato salad, all eager to see the 45th President.

"Just looking to show my support for President Trump and JD Vance, and if he sees us out there on the side of the highway, I think that can only lift his spirits, and he’s gotta need it," said Michael Kobe.

Former President Trump landed at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and gave a speech before heading through town.

"I’m excited that Trump is in town and that I would have a chance just to see the motorcade go by," said Jennifer Lozano.

Donald Trump’s visit was expected, as he was scheduled to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"One of the things that I love about President Trump is he’ll go anywhere, he’ll talk to anybody, answer anybody’s questions," said Chris Kobe. "Joe Rogan’s obviously a huge, huge podcaster and has a big audience."

Rogan’s podcast is known for covering everything from politics and current events to aliens and science.