APD investigating double homicide in southeast Austin

Austin police are investigating a homicide in southeast Austin that left two people dead.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 7537 S. Glenn St. in reference to a welfare check.

The caller had reported that he had not heard from a family member in several days.

Officer arrived at the scene but were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence.

Officers were able to gain entry inside the residence, discovering two individuals with gunshot wounds.

The victims were pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.

The victims were one male and one female, both in their 70s.

Police are still investigating the case, which they believe is an isolated incident.

Officials did not give any suspect information.

If anyone has information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or APD Crimestoppers at 512-472-TIPS.