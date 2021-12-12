Downtown Austin Alliance, Frida Friday ATX partner for ‘The People’s Market’

People of all ages, genders, and backgrounds gathered at Republic Square on Sunday afternoon to support local businesses and celebrate the diversity of the community.

"I think the goal is to really give folks voices and give everybody a platform because we want downtown to be welcoming for all," said Raasin McIntosh, director of parks and placemaking for the Downtown Austin Alliance.

The Downtown Austin Alliance and Frida Friday ATX partnered to host the free event featuring live music, local food trucks, live art demonstrations, and more.

Beyond supporting local artists and businesses, the goal was to celebrate Austin’s diverse community and offer a safe, inclusive space.

"It means so much to be able to do that in this space and to see the amazing creatives and community come together right now," said TK Tunchez, founder of Frida Friday ATX. "We hope that this energy will be the kind of energy that we bring into 2022."

Sunday’s event was just one of multiple events put on by the Downtown Austin Alliance through the month of December.

The Downtown Austin Alliance is also offering a Holiday Passport this year. It’s a pocket-sized guide filled with discounts at local shops and restaurants. The goal is for participants to get a stamp at each location before turning it in for a chance to win prizes.

For more information or to download a Holiday Passport online, click here.

