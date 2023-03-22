Woman hit by car while riding scooter in Austin; APD not investigating incident as hit-and-run

A 26-year-old woman is in a local hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter on Friday, March 17.

"She has significant damage to her liver, internal bleeding and posterior abrasions, too, and bruising and swelling to her face, neck, arm, all of that," says Mariana Lua, Yaneisy's sister.

Yaneisy Lua was able to call her sister through the SOS feature on her phone. Yaneisy told Mariana she was hit by a car, and she could barely breathe.

Five minutes later, Mariana called back to check on her sister. A bystander answered the phone and told her Yaneisy's injuries looked pretty bad.

When Mariana arrived, her main concern was her sister. She asked the officers what happened and the responding officer told her Yaneisy fell off the scooter.

"And in that moment, I was like, ‘she literally told me that she got hit by a car on her scooter.’ Like, why? Why would you say that?" says Lua.

Even the hospital report agrees with Yaneisy.

"The hospital also provided a report from the ems, the paramedics that responded to the scene. They also put in their report that she was hit by a vehicle while she was riding her scooter," says Janie Morrison, Yaneisy's mom.

According to the family, the responding officer failed to do his job, and now it's affecting their family.

"Unfortunately, because of the failure to file the police report, we don't have any information from any witnesses or bystanders that saw what happened and may have gotten a license plate or a description of the vehicle," says Morrison.

The family tells FOX 7 a second officer from APD went to the hospital on Tuesday after the family spoke with a news outlet about the incident.

"He went ahead and filed the report, and he collected all the information that we were able to provide him and the information that he was able to collect from the 911 call," says Morrison.

Mariana and her mom gave APD pictures of the crash and say the officers will be looking into this case.

FOX 7 reached out to EMS about what happened that night. They said ATCEMS received calls of a traffic accident involving an auto pedestrian. When APD was asked what happened, they said they are not investigating this as a crash or a hit-and-run.

Yaneisy was released from the ICU on Tuesday, but has a long road to recovery. Her sister set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.