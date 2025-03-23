Glass panels fall from building in downtown Austin

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief Glass panels fell from a building in downtown Austin on Saturday night. The panels fell off a building that is under construction at the intersection of 6th and Guadalupe Street. Streets were closed in the area below.



Police are investigating after glass fell from a building in downtown Austin.

What we know:

On Saturday night, Austin Fire got reports of glass panels falling off a building that's under construction at the intersection of 6th and Guadalupe Street.

Guadalupe is closed between 5th and 6th streets and 6th Street is closed between Guadalupe and Lavaca remain closed due to the danger.

The same thing happened at the same building last weekend, and also shut down part of the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the panels falling is under investigation.