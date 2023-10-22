1 detained after allegedly setting items on fire in Downtown Austin high-rise

One person was detained Sunday morning after allegedly setting items on fire at a Downtown Austin high-rise.

Austin fire crews responded to The Quincy at 91 Red River Street around 8:46 a.m. where someone had reportedly set items on fire on the 23rd floor. The fire was controlled by the high-rise's sprinkler system.

(Austin Fire Department)

AFD crews worked to mitigate the smoke and water and additional crews were called in to help with water migration to lower floors.

The person was detained for fire investigators.