Three burned, hospitalized after fuel tank catches fire at Austin High School concert

Three people were seriously burned after a fuel tanks caught fire at a concert at Austin High School, according to the Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS.

AFD says that an accidental flash fire from gasoline started during the Monster Concert at Austin High School.

Medics reported three adult patients were declared trauma alerts.

Two adults were transported to Dell Seton, one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries.

Another patient with serious injuries was also transported to Dell Seton by a STAR Flight helicopter with serious injuries.

No other information is available at this time.