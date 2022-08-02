APD looking for suspect who hit two pedestrians in downtown Austin

article

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who they say hit two pedestrians in downtown Austin and drove off.

APD says officers responded to a hit-and-run call just before midnight on Saturday July 16 where two people had reportedly been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Lavaca and W. Cesar Chavez streets. Both victims were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

After hitting the pedestrians, APD says the driver did not stop and render aid, instead speeding away north on Lavaca Street, turning east on W. 4th Street, then north on Congress Avenue. Camera footage shows the driver also ran several red lights and went around multiple pedestrians

The vehicle is described a dark four-door sedan that possibly has a disabled placard hanging from the window.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip via the Capital Area Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers P3 Mobile Phone App.

APD has released surveillance footage of the incident. Viewer discretion is advised.