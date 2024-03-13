Victim killed in deadly hit-and-run near SXSW identified; suspect arrested: APD

Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly hit-and-run in downtown Austin early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, March 12 at approximately 1:09 a.m., Austin police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Red River Street.

One of the pedestrians, 26-year-old Cody Jordan Shelton, died at the scene.

The second pedestrian was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. That person is still in critical condition.

Detectives identified the suspected driver as 23-year-old Tyrone Thompson.

Thompson was involved in another crash on Tuesday morning elsewhere in Travis County, and was arrested on unrelated charges.

Austin police charged Thompson with Crash Involving Death charges.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may also submit your tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.