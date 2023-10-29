Hundreds march in downtown Austin against Israel's invasion of Gaza

Israel's ground offensive in Gaza is sparking massive protests, including in Downtown Austin Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Oct. 29, several hundred people filled Congress Avenue marching south from the Texas State Capitol.

They spoke out against Israel's invasion of Gaza amid a growing death toll there and slammed the U.S. for its support of Israel.

Protesters occupied about two city blocks as they moved towards the Congress Avenue bridge, forcing traffic to detour around the march.

A police barrier moved with the protest on either side and portions of Congress reopened once the marchers passed by.