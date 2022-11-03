Suspect in deadly Downtown Austin shooting on the run

article

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a murder suspect after they say he shot and killed a man in Downtown Austin.

Police said on Oct 30, around 4:53 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near the Swing Hookah Lounge located at 617 E 7th St.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones in the street with gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

Detectives say Jones and another man, Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, had argued earlier that night. When Jones tried to leave, he was shot by Clarke, who left the area.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Clarke, whom detectives are still trying to find.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.



This case is being investigated as Austin's 59th homicide of 2022.