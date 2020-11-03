Downtown Austin street closed after water line breaks twice

Crews are working to repair a water line that broke twice in a span of about 12 hours in downtown Austin. The line is located near Lavaca Street between 5th and 6th Streets.

Officials say that the line first broke at about 6:25 p.m. on November 2 and was repaired. It broke again at around 6 a.m. on November 3.

Crews are expected to work on repairing the line which could take all day.

A northbound lane of Lavaca is closed for construction.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.