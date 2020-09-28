DPS investigating deadly crash involving Williamson County deputy

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving a Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy in Jarrell.

Exact details from the crash have not been released at this time but the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a person involved in the crash had died. It says that a deputy was also taken to a local hospital but had non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound I-35 at exit 277 in Jarrell was shut down due to the crash.

