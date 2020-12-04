DPS investigation dismantles drug operation based in Austin home

Five people have been arrested as part of a major drug operation that dismantled a poly-drug distribution cell based out of a home across from Wooten Elementary School in North Austin.

During a two-day operation on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Texas DPS says it conducted multiple enforcement operations connected to a traffic stop within the Capitol Complex area where troopers seized approximately 375 grams of methamphetamine and 4.4 ounces of marijuana.

(Texas Department of Public Safety)

As a result of the operation, DPS special agents and troopers seized an additional 12.88 pounds of Marijuana, 261 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of fentanyl, 42.24 grams of cocaine, 24 units of LSD, 749.99 grams of THC edibles, 287.18 grams of Adderall pills, 131.25 grams of Xanax pills, 28.06 grams of hydrocodone pills and approximately $9,230 in U.S. currency.

(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Five people now face charges, including:

Scott Thomas, 50, of Bastrop: multiple felony drug possession and distribution charges

Jennifer Lynn Whitehead, 37, of Austin: multiple felony drug possession and distribution charges

Sharon Rawlings, 65, of Austin: multiple felony drug possession and distribution charges

Shelly Robinson, 68, of Katy: felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges

Craig Corbitt, 37, of Austin: arrested on probation violation warrant stemming from drug and weapons violations

All five have been booked into the Travis County Jail.

