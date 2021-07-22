DPS looking for suspect who stole truck from State Capitol garage

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole a truck from a State Capitol Complex garage.

DPS says that on June 24, the man allegedly stole a gray 2006 Nissan Titan truck from Garage P in the Capitol Complex. The truck was later found abandoned on June 30 on Lamar Boulevard in North Austin.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a camouflage baseball cap, grey T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and black tennis shoes. He was also carrying a camouflage-patterned backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the theft is asked to call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

DPS asks anyone who recognizes the suspect to not identify him on social media.

