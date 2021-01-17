DPS on high alert at Capitol after warning of possible armed protests

The gates of the Texas State Capitol were marked off, chained, and zip-tied to keep the public out as a precaution after the FBI warned all 50 state capitals of possible armed protests in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.

DPS has closed the Capitol off "out of an abundance of caution" through Wednesday, Jan. 20 ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day Wednesday.

DPS troopers covered the lawn of the Capitol with some in full riot gear. About a dozen troopers were outside the Governor’s Mansion as well. Around the perimeter, Austin Police could be found circling the area on bikes in case something happened.

On Sunday, armed DPS troopers were met with a few dozen armed protesters, who showed up at the Capitol to share their passion for the First and Second Amendments.

"It is shocking. I keep hoping that a lot of this will die down, and that we can get back to something. We need to change. I would like it to be more peaceful," said Carol Baker who was at the Capitol.

The closure of the Capitol comes over a week after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Five people died as a result of the riot, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

As a result of the riot, President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on a charge of "incitement of insurrection," and many high-profile cabinet members, such as Education Secy. Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secy. Elaine Chao, acting Homeland Security Secy. Chad Wolf, HHS Secy. Alex Azar, and special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney, have all resigned or stepped down from their positions.

