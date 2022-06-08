Drag superstar Shangela and Yelp team up to help Texas celebrate Pride

Yelp has announced a month-long Pride celebration in the state of Texas in partnership with drag superstar Shangela.

Throughout June 2022, Yelp will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community by spotlighting highly-rated LGBTQ+-owned businesses. It will also host drag brunches at select Snooze an A.M. Eatery locations in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston.

Yelp and Snooze have joined forces with drag company Illusions to provide fun musical interludes in between delicious palomimosa and eggs benedict. The brunch events will take place on June 11, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. To attend the events, join the Yelp Waitlist at one of the following Snooze locations and book a table via the Yelp app: East Austin, Montrose in Houston, Oak Lawn in Dallas and Quarry in San Antonio.

For every party booked via Yelp Waitlist at any Snooze location in Texas during the month of June, Yelp will donate $1.00 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ+ young people, up to a maximum contribution of $60,000. Yelp has pledge a minimum contribution of $50,000.

"At Snooze, everyone is welcome at our table. These drag brunches will be celebratory, joyful events for our Texas communities, and we’re elated that Yelp is committing to such a generous donation to support our own contribution of $25,000 to The Trevor Project for critical mental health services for young LGBTQ folks," said Shelly Landaal, Snooze’s Director of Community, in a news release.