Dream Come True Foundation hosting 'Heritage and Dreams' event

The Dream Come True Foundation is hosting a party with a purpose this Cinco de Mayo. The event is called Heritage and Dreams and will highlight Dream Achievers and their success while honoring the vibrant Mexican culture in Austin.

The event will include authentic Mexican cuisine from local businesses, cocktails, performances by St. Edward’s University Ballet Folklorico & live music and dancing, art and culture, and traditional Mexican games.

There will also be a "paddles up" portion where guests can support Dream Achievers and their futures.

The event will be at Springdale Station at 901 Springdale Rd. #160 at 7 p.m. Head here for sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets.