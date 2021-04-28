Dripping Springs designated as Music Friendly Community

The City of Dripping Springs has been officially designated as a Music Friendly Community, says Gov. Greg Abbott.

The city completed the multi-step certification process as part of the Texas Music Office's Music Friendly Community program.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"The Dripping Springs area is well known for fostering musical talent as shown by a multitude of venues promoting live music, several recording studios, and our highly successful annual Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival," said Pam Owens, President and CEO of the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau. "The Texas Music Office will give us a way to reach, assist, and advocate for the great talent we have locally."

The Dripping Springs community will celebrate the designation on Thursday, April 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Hudson’s On Mercer St, where Owens will be presented with the Music Friendly honor by Chip Adams with the Texas Music Office.

"Our area is full of local talent in an assortment of genres. We’re so well known as a music community that working toward this Music Friendly certification was a natural fit," said Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds. "Artists are showcased at a variety of local businesses and venues every day of the week, plus we have a number of other industry professionals, a music school, and several recording studios. We love our local talent, and we’re extremely excited about being able to hold our Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival for the seventh year this October."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Dripping Springs joins more than 20 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, including Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, and Brenham.

Cities currently working through the certification process include Houston, Dallas, and El Paso.

Round Rock will be awarded the designation in May.