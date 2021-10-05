Dripping Springs named one of Texas' outstanding destinations in 2021

Dripping Springs has been recognized as an outstanding Texas destination for 2021.

The Texas Travel Alliance has recognized Dripping Springs for being one of the state's outstanding rural and small-town destinations in 2021.

"We were very proud to hear that we had been chosen by a group of peers from around the state for this small-town award. We work just as hard as the large cities for our community, just on a smaller scale. We think Dripping Springs is a fabulous place to visit," remarked Pam Owens, President of the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau, in a news release.

The recognition was made at the Texas Travel Summit in September. The summit is an annual gathering of travel professionals from all sectors across the state.

Texas Travel Alliance is the primary advocate and voice for the Texas Travel Industry representing a diverse membership of Texas travel destinations, accommodations, attractions, transportation, and support businesses.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter