Dripping Springs extends development moratorium for another 120 days

The Dripping Springs City Council has decided to extend the Temporary Development Moratorium for another 120 days in relation to wastewater needs. The decision was made during a city council meeting on May 17.

The moratorium went into effect on November 18, 2021, and was originally scheduled to run through Nov. 27. In February, it was extended to May 21. The moratorium will now run through September 18, 2022.

Under the moratorium, the City of Dripping Springs will not accept permit applications for developments inside city limits or in the extraterritorial jurisdiction where a waiver or exception has not been approved. Projects that do not require wastewater service from the city are eligible for exceptions.

Dripping Springs residents and developers can find more information on the moratorium, including exception and waiver forms, here .