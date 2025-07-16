Dripping Springs enacts new fireworks ordinance to protect historic districts

The Brief Dripping Springs enacts new fireworks ordinance in historic districts Ordinance applies to use/discharge of consumer fireworks in city's three historic districts: Mercer Street, Old Fitzhugh Road, Hays Street Ordinance does not apply to approved permitted professional displays or the possession of fireworks



The city of Dripping Springs has enacted a new fireworks ordinance in an effort to protect its landmarks and historic districts.

What we know:

The new ordinance prohibits the use and discharge of consumer fireworks within the city's three designated historic districts.

The ordinance applies to the Mercer Street, Old Fitzhugh Road, and Hays Street Historic Districts, which are home to culturally and architecturally significant structures—many over 100 years old, says the city.

Since they are built largely from wood and other flammable materials, these buildings are especially vulnerable to fire hazards.

The decision follows growing concerns from residents, property owners, and the local fire department about the risks posed by fireworks in these densely developed, pedestrian-friendly areas, says the city.

Specific issues cited include:

Fire risk to aging structures

Public safety hazards in crowded settings

Noise disturbances affecting wildlife, pets, and residents

Property damage from debris and explosions

Potential for public panic during events and festivals

What they're saying:

"Preserving the charm and safety of our historic districts is a priority," said Dripping Springs City Attorney Laura Mueller. "This ordinance is a proactive step to protect these irreplaceable buildings and the people who live, work, and visit our downtown."

Dig deeper:

City officials emphasized that this ordinance does not affect approved, permitted fireworks displays that are professionally conducted and supervised in designated areas, as these are carefully planned with fire safety protocols in place.

Possession of fireworks is also not being regulated with the new ordinance, just their use within the Historic Districts.