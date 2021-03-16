Dripping Springs to hold open house on transportation master plan

The city of Dripping Springs will be holding a public open house of its Transportation Master Plan this month.

The open house will be held through Zoom on March 31 from 6-8 p.m.

The city says that it is finalizing the plan, which defines goals and policies for the city's transportation system and develops recommendations to prepare for future needs.

At the public open house, the city says it will present the recommended Thoroughfare Plan and the Multimodal Plans addressing feedback received from the public last year. The Transportation Master Plan team will also present revised maps of the enhanced and proposed roadways and the accompanying pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

Proposed roadway cross-section illustrations will be available for public review, says the city. City officials and engineers will also be available to answer questions.

The public is encouraged to attend to learn about the planning and development process and the next steps towards finalizing and implementing the Transportation Master Plan, says the city.

Anyone who needs more information is asked to contact Amanda Padilla at apadilla@cityofdrippingsprings.com or call the City at 512-858-4725.