Drive-by shooting caught on camera in Northwest Austin neighborhood

A Northwest Austin neighborhood is rattled after what appeared to be a drive-by shooting that took place Tuesday evening on Adirondack Trail.

Part of the incident was captured on a neighbor’s Nest camera.

In the video, you can hear the sounds of gunfire ringing throughout the neighborhood and moments later you can then see the silhouette of a car speed by and what appears to be muzzle flashes accompanied by more gunshots.

"It’s scary, it’s very scary," said Winnelle Elder, whose camera captured part of the incident.

She was in her bed Tuesday evening when the alarming sounds woke her up.

"I jumped up, I came out and looked at the front door and didn’t see anything, and so I went back to sleep," said Elder.

During that time she had no idea what had just taken place. It wasn’t until the following day when she reviewed her Nest camera footage and saw a drive-by shooting take place right in front of her home.

"There has never been a gun fight on this road, so it’s scary."

Elder said the incident remains the talk of the neighborhood this week as residents inspect their property for any damage.

One resident claims part of their mailbox was struck in the chaos.

"Everybody is talking about it, and it’s really frightened them. This has always been a very safe neighborhood, and we really can’t say that anymore."

Police confirmed they found multiple bullet casings throughout the area, however, no suspects have been identified. For Elder, she’s hoping this shooting doesn’t become a trend for her once quiet neighborhood.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

19 APD officers indicted following May 2020 protests

Austin Police Department looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

Man caught on camera slashing, puncturing tires in East Austin neighborhood arrested

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter