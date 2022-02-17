Austin Police Department looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision on Feb. 11, 2022.

APD responded to the crash at approximately 3:18 a.m. in the 2000 block of N IH 35.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an unknown, light-colored SUV, according to police. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.



This crash is being investigated as Austin’s ninth fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 10 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 17 fatal crashes resulting in 18 fatalities.



These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash and investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.

