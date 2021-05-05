Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic moves to Travis County Expo Center

The Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative announced its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will move operations to the Travis County Exposition Center.

The relocated clinic will continue to provide the same drive-thru convenience for anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine, says the county. No appointments are required.

Anyone age 16 and above will qualify to get their free first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The consent of a parent or guardian is required for anyone aged 16 or 17, and the parent or guardian must be present and in the vehicle when they arrive at the Exposition Center for their vaccine.

Also, for those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine four weeks ago at the old Circuit of the Americas location, the second dose will now be at the Travis County Exposition Center.

The no-appointment hours of operation for the Expo Center are:

Friday, May 7: – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 8: – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 9: - CLOSED

