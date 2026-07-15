The Brief Hays CISD adding extra fee for student-athletes next school year Fees are to replace about 8.5% of district's athletic budget Fees are part of larger budget changes



Hays CISD will be adding an extra fee for students participating in sports starting next school year.

The district says this fee is to replace about 8.5 percent of the district's athletic budget.

By the numbers:

The fees will be applied on a sliding scale, in parity with fine arts participation fees already in existence in the district. Fees will increase based on how many sports a student plays with a family maximum cost.

For high school students, standard rates are: $175 for 1 sport, $90 for a second sport, and $50 for a third sport, with a family maximum of $315.

For middle school students, standard rates are: $100 for 1 sport, $50 for a second sport, and $25 for a third sport, with a family maximum of $175.

Hays CISD says fees will be reduced for families who can't afford them, and the booster clubs will also work with those students.

The scale prices provide for a 50% discount for students eligible for reduced lunch prices and a 90% discount for students who qualify for free lunch.

These fees do not replace any current participation expenses or fundraising obligations associated with a specific sport, says the district. All existing sports-related costs and fundraising activities will remain in place.

Big picture view:

The fees are part of larger budget changes that the district had to make after voters rejected a proposal last November that would have increased property taxes.

In March, Hays CISD proposed significant budget reductions to replenish the district's fund balance, or savings account. The account has been at a critically low level because of record inflation and no increases in the state's basic student funding allotment for six years, says the district.

The district's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the plan, which took effect on July 1 with the new fiscal year.

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The district has proposed $12.25 million in cuts, including cutting or changing 125 positions and suspending certain stipends for about 970 employees. The cuts break down as:

$2,689,539 in Central Office & district staff personnel cuts

$5,040,000 for increased class sizes

$826,700 in fine arts & athletics reductions

$2,284,105 in suspensions of certain staff stipends, incentives, and surcharge payment coverage

$550,932 in restructuring of attendance and PEIMS reporting

$860,000 in library and social services reductions

The district will also be delaying opening new campuses, increasing facility rental fees, selling district land, creating a virtual school program, and taking other measures to offset potential future cuts.

To learn more about Hays CISD's budget reduction plan, click here.