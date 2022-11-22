Driver dies after hitting parked vehicle in North Austin

Austin police say a driver has died after hitting a parked vehicle in North Austin yesterday.

Investigators say it happened Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 11:34 a.m. in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Blvd.

Police say it appears the SUV was traveling east on Mearns Meadow Boulevard when it crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 96th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 100 fatalities for the year.