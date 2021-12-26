Driver in hospital following crash into tree in Travis County

A driver is in the hospital after crashing into a tree in Del Valle.

ATCEMS crews were called to Pearce Lane near Kellam Road in southeast Travis County around 7 a.m. Dec. 26.

EMS began CPR on the driver, who was then taken to St. David's South with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while the crash was under investigation. No cause for the crash has been determined yet.

