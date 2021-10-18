Driver in La Grange arrested for possession of marijuana, Adderall

A 29-year-old from Austin was arrested in La Grange for being in possession of marijuana and Adderall.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Mercedes just before midnight on Friday, October 15 for a traffic violation. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana.

The female driver, Laura Josephine Flores, told the deputy that there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. There was a male passenger in the vehicle as well, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy conducted a search on the vehicle and found a baggie of marijuana, gummie bears, and 7 grams of Adderall. Flores admitted to the deputy that the contraband was her. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

