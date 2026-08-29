Driver taken to hospital after vehicle hit by train in Leander
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LEANDER, Texas - The city of Leander said a man was taken to the hospital after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a CapMetro train early Saturday morning.
What we know:
City spokesperson Suzette Reynoso said police responded to the intersection of Hero Way and U.S. Highway 183 just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators said a Jeep failed to obey traffic signals and entered the path of a CapMetro train, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The driver's condition is currently unknown.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the city of Leander.