Driver taken to hospital after vehicle hit by train in Leander

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The Brief A driver was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a collision between a Jeep and a CapMetro train. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at Hero Way and U.S. Highway 183. Investigators said the man ignored traffic signals and entered the train's path.



The city of Leander said a man was taken to the hospital after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a CapMetro train early Saturday morning.

What we know:

City spokesperson Suzette Reynoso said police responded to the intersection of Hero Way and U.S. Highway 183 just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a Jeep failed to obey traffic signals and entered the path of a CapMetro train, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The driver's condition is currently unknown.